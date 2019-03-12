|
|
DECATUR DREW BLANCHARD Decatur Drew Blanchard Jr., 89, died Friday February 22, 2019 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Barbara Michael Blanchard; daughters—Julie Blanchard of Wallace, NC, D'Nise Blanchard Hefner and husband William of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren—Jaime Graham and husband Keith of Roswell, GA, Kristen Bryson and husband Neil of Linlithgow, Scotland; great grandchildren—Katie Graham of Roswell, GA and Fee Bryson of Linlithgow, Scotland. Born on the family farm in the Deep Bottom area of Duplin Co., Decatur was only child of Decatur Drew and Hazel Patience (Bryan) Blanchard. Decatur was raised in Wallace, NC and enjoyed a long and interesting military career, first as a US Air Force Strategic Air Command pilot, and then as a Lt. Colonel in the US Army Veterinary Corps. Following his military retirement, Dr. Blanchard settled his family in Wallace and continued his career as a veterinarian for a number of years. With degrees from Wake Forest College, the University of Georgia and Stanford University, Decatur was a lifelong learner who enjoyed keeping up with the latest technology. Decatur valued family over all else, whether caring for his loved ones, researching family genealogy or tracking his grandkids' escapades. A Celebration of Life will be held at Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services of Wallace, NC on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. followed by interment at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery in Wallace, NC. The family requests that, rather than flowers, contributions be made in his memory to the Wallace United Methodist Church or to a charity of ones choice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 12, 2019