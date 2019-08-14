Home

Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Dee Patelos
Dee Littleton Patelos

Dee Littleton Patelos Obituary
DEE LITTLETON PATELOS Dee Littleton Patelos of Goldsboro, NC passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Springbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clayton, NC with her family by her side. She was born March 17, 1950 in Wilmington, NC the daughter of the late Howard W. Littleton and Catherine Wilson Littleton. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Littleton Shipton. Dee was head majorette with the New Hanover High School Marching Band and later coached the majorettes at Goldsboro High School, where she taught Spanish for over 30 years. Her students and family were her life. Surviving is her son, Artie N. Patelos and his wife Evangelia and their daughters, Christina and Alexandra; and her daughter, Deedee Patelos Papanikolaou and her husband Kosta and their daughter, Argiro; and her cousin, Penni Pound Foust. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Private interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm Friday until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alz.com or to . Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 14, 2019
