DeLean Longley Gardner
1930 - 2020
DELEAN LONGLEY GARDNER DeLean Longley Gardner, 90, of Wilmington, NC died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Wilmington on April 11, 1930, the daughter of the late Henry Edgar Longley and DeLean Ayers Longley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian J. Gardner of London, England; her brother, Henry E. Longley, and her sister, Fannie Longley Thomason. DeLean graduated from Fairfax Hall High School and Randolph-Macon College. She was a member of St. James Parish and enjoyed serving her community, primarily, the Red Cross, UNCW Friends Board and the Junior League of Wilmington. Surviving are nieces, Elizabeth Donald, Margaret White and Emily Longley; sister-in-law, Ann Longley; nephews, Henry Thomason and Brad Thomason; and nieces, Kirby Tyson and DeLean Brandon. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery with Jay Sidebotham (St. James Parish) officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. James Parish, 25 South 3rd St., Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
