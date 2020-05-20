|
DELORES ELAINE STARNES HAAS Delores Elaine Starnes Haas, 74, of Holden Beach, was serenaded by the rhythmic crashing of the ocean waves as she went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020, under the vigilant and loving watch of her children and husband. In her younger years, Lori, as she was known, had a face full of freckles and flaming red hair that matched her passion for life. Raised on a farm in Bethlehem, North Carolina, she always loved being outside. Whether it was walking through clover fields, having lunch on a mountain roadside, or her annual trip to the ocean, where she delighted in walking in the salty water and crinkling her nose when the ocean spray tickled. Lori appreciated the small moments that accumulated to produce a life well-lived. She was dedicated to her children and grandchildren with her final wish being a lifetime of happiness for each. Lori was born in Catawba County at the former Richard Baker Hospital to the late Cecil Clifton Starnes and Gladys Rice Starnes. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, G. Austin Haas; daughter Teresa Haas Huffmon and husband George VanBuren Huffmon, III of Wilmington; son Bryan Austin Haas and wife Rachel Oliver Haas of Raleigh; grandchildren Alana Huffmon, George Huffmon, Charles Huffmon, Harrison Huffmon, Ryan Lanier Faircloth, Cade Haas, and Clifton Haas; loving brother and sister-in-law Lamar and Brenda Starnes; beloved sisters Glenda Starnes Kirby McLaughlin and Darlene Starnes Baker Clemmons; nieces and nephews Julie Starnes, Jon Starnes, Jeff Starnes, Doug Kirby, Donna Rowe, Anita Kirby, Tony Baker, Crystal Baker Martin; special friends of the family, Vinnie and Clyde Duncan; and the church families of Dixon Chapel and Amazing Grace. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents Ila Mae Rector Rice and Robert Carter Rice, Thurston Manual Starnes and Lela Bryant "Cookie Grandma" Starnes, and Lula Craig Starnes. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Grace Chapel, NC and Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church in Varnamtown, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 20, 2020