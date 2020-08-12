DELORIS CARTER BELEN Deloris, daughter of the late Lottie Carter Oliver and David Graham was born on May 26, 1946 in Wilmington, NC. Deloris was raised by her grandparents, the late Mr. James and Mrs. Annie Carter and her uncle, the late Mr. George Pugh, Sr. She departed this earthly life on August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Jr. and Preston, Jr. and her sister Belinda L. Moore. Deloris at times was affectionally called "Dee" and "Love, Love". As a youth she attended Mt. Zion AME Church and later Warner Temple AME Zion Church until her health declined. Deloris graduated from Williston Senior High School in the Class of 1964. She joined the US Army and received an honorable discharge. Deloris gained employment with the Wilmington Housing Authority, from which she retired. She leaves to cherish fond memories: her loving daughter, Trina Little of the home; her son, William James Carter (Ellen Jones) of Fayetteville, NC; loving grands and great-grands: Ashley (Anyia, Mason) of Gastonia, NC, Marquis of Lenoir, NC, Shina (Aaliyah, Alyssi, Pierre, Gregory) of Charlotte, NC; her loving "Baby Sister"/cousin, Lillie P. Shrewsberry (Leroy Shiver, Jr.), Lashawn and LaManuel; nephews: William, Leon and Derrick LeSine; her loving and dedicated friend, Bernard Hankins (daughters, Mia and Tia), loving cousins, Mrs. Lillie Martin Robinson, Mrs. Francine Cowan Deshields and Ms. Vernell C. Burns; other dear and loving families and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm. Graveside service will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12 noon at Calvary Memorial Cemetery. A Service of John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home



