As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Hugs for you Shirley.
Deborah Reed
Friend
August 25, 2020
Shirley and family, so sorry for your loss. You’re in my thoughts and prayers. -
Gail Ward
Coworker
August 25, 2020
Such a nice man rip gonna be missed.
Linda Carlton (nanny)
Friend
August 25, 2020
Prayers for the family . Scott and Brandy I’m so sorry about the loss of your dad . Please know I’m thinking of y’all and keeping y’all and your mom in prayers . Much love to your family ❤
Jimmie Pittman
Friend
August 25, 2020
blessed to have had you in my life love you dearly
karen fishero
Friend
August 25, 2020
Dennis was such a wonderful father and man. I have many great memories growing up with him and his family. I send my love , thoughts and prayers as you go through this loss. Much love to the whole family
amanda Cooper
Friend
August 25, 2020
We are so sorry for your families loss. We know he will be missed so much by all his family and friends. We are praying for you guys.
Brian and Tina Cessna
Friend
August 25, 2020
What a funny, always welcoming brother-in-law. So much fun to be around. Dennis was the first person that I watched a fighting match with. So many great memories. We love you Dennis! It's not goodbye, it's until we meet again.
Jenny Jenkins
Family
August 25, 2020
Uncle Dennis you will always hold a place on my heart and a smile on my face when I think of you and the funny stories and comments you would make. You will live on when we tell stories and share how much we miss you. Love you!
Susan Washabaugh
Family
August 25, 2020
Rest In Peace Prechus. Very Thankful for our recent visit. Mrs. Shirley, Brandy, Scott and family you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love you guys.
Alisha Rivenbark
Friend
August 25, 2020
Until we meet again my friend. You will be missed by all you have known.
Ken English
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.