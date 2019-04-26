|
DENNIS E. JACKLE Dennis E. Jackle, age 81 of Hampstead North Carolina passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Arbor Landing in Hampstead, NC. Dennis was born in Jasper, Indiana on January 20, 1938 to Ceril Jackle and Cleda Mehne Jackle. Dennis was a graduate of General Motors Institute with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to get an MBA from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and was a retired Mechanical Engineer. He was a former member of Wrightsville United Methodist Church at Wrightsville Beach and was an active member of the of the Stephen Ministry during his time with the Methodist Church. During his retirement he enjoyed travel, golfing and boating. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Manning Jackle; children, David Jackle, Steven Jackle, Susan(Marty) Weishoff and stepsons Jeff(Cheryl) Price and Reid Price. His is also survived by 6 grandchildren Sophia, Savannah, Abigail, Ethan, Rachel, Tanner, and Aubrey and 2 brothers, Robert Jackle and Jerry (Joyce) Jackle of Jasper Indiana. A memorial visitation will be held 2 to 4 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. A memorial service with a fellowship following will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 131 W. State Road 56, Haysville, Indiana 47546 at 11:00 am on June 1st. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in memory of Dennis Jackle. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wimingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2019