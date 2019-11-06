|
DENNIS LEE SKIPPER Dennis Lee Skipper, age 66, of Leland passed away November 3, 2019. He was born to Herbert and Polly Skipper on March 11, 1953. Dennis was a member of Farmers Chapel Baptist Church in Leland and served Christ all his life. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved working on his farm, trucks and motorcycle. Dennis was beloved by every animal he met and loved them all in return. His father Herbert H. Skipper preceded him in death. Left to remember him are his mother, Virginia "Polly" Henry Skipper; brother, Larry Herbert Skipper and his wife Doris; sister, Jeannette Skipper Eaton and her husband Phil; and many good friends of the family. Special thanks to Joyce and Irvin Skipper & Murray and Barbara Mintz. A service in Dennis' memory will be held 12:00PM Thursday November 7, 2019 at Farmers Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor David Peterson and Pastor Doug Fairfax officiating. Pallbearers will be Kelly Henry, Jerry Henry, Gerald Mintz, Russ Lane, Marvin Eaton, and Mike Eaton The family will see friends from 11:00-12:00PM prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Leave condolences for the family at quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 6, 2019