DENNIS ROY BLOCK Dennis Roy Block, 76, of Hampstead NC went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 19, 1942 to the late Roy and June Block. His hobbies/accomplishments were fishing, Masonic Lodge and Retired U,S. Army of 23 years. He is proceeded in death by his father, Roy Block Sr., his mother, June Block and his brother Roy Block Jr. He is survived by wife, Norma C. Block of Hampstead, daughter, Denise Block of New York and son, Brian Block of Fayetteville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019