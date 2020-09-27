DEVEREAUX "DOUG" DOUGLAS MAULTSBY Devereaux "Doug" Douglas Maultsby, age 77, of Wilmington, NC left his pain on Earth on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. He was born on February 20, 1943 in Wilmington, NC to the late Devereaux H. Maultsby and Alice Klander Maultsby. Doug attended New Hanover High School and worked with his dad at Maultsby Heating and Air Company. Assuming ownership after his dad's passing, Doug and his brother, David, continued the company's legacy until his recent illness. Doug was a kindhearted man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He silently helped many less fortunate people, especially the homeless. Doug loved NASCAR and was an avid Carolina Panthers Football fan. He had many friends and acquaintances at his favorite breakfast house, Ezzells Restaurant. Doug is survived by his daughters, Deborah Batson (Ray), Sheri Russell (Alan), Leigh Thomason (Ed), and Deven Boyles (Frankie); siblings, David Maultsby (Sharon), Marsha Hewett (Ernie), Preston Maultsby, Nancy Hewett (Lee), and Barbara Ledford (Jeff); eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Buster. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his significant partner, Linda Reeves. Due to Covid-19, there will not be a service. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doug's honor may be made to Good Shepherd Center at goodshepherdwilmington.org
