NAOMI BOWEN JAMES 94, of Wallace passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born June 17, 1925, daughter of the late Robert Henry Bowen and Annie Blanton Bowen. She was preceded in death by sisters, Daisy Bowen Rivenbark and Lillie Mae Bowen Blanton and one brother, Robert Lee Bowen. Naomi worked for Dee's, Rexall, and Graham Drugs in Wallace, retiring after 42 years. She was a past president of the American Legion Post #156 Auxiliary and lifelong member of the Wallace Pentecostal Holiness Church. There she served as Sunday School teacher, Women's Auxiliary circle leader, and assistant church secretary. Her greatest love in ministry was directing Easter and Christmas programs, for which she received many accolades. Over the years, she prepared many meals for church fundraisers, the American Legion Post, family, and friends. Her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Naomi is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years, Horace Connell James, daughter Emily James Rivenbark and son-in-law Steve of Fuquay Varina, NC, granddaughter Kristen Rivenbark Kubitz and husband Eric of Fort Mill, SC, grandson Jess Rivenbark of Wilmington, NC, four great grandchildren Cameron and Weston Kubitz, Ayden and Emmy Rivenbark, a special niece Linda Blanton Kuhn of Wilmington and an extended family of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She always enjoyed spending time with family whether it was just riding around town with Horace, trips to the beach house, shopping with Emily and Kristen, or visits from great grands in later years. Beloved wife, Mom, and Granny, we will remember her unwavering faith, devotion to her family, and her feisty spirit. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held Saturday, April 25, 11AM, Riverview Memorial Park, Highway 117, Wallace. Others who wish to attend may remain in their cars. Pastor Bobby Smith will conduct the service. Those who wish to honor Naomi's memory may send flowers or make a donation to the Wallace Pentecostal Holiness Church P.O. Box 354, Wallace, NC 28466 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington NC, 28401. The family wishes to thank the staff of Vidant Duplin Hospital, Home Health and Hospice. A special thanks to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for their compassionate care during her final days. Much gratitude is also extended to her church family and the many friends who have provided love and support through the years.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 24, 2020