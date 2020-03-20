Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Elizabeth Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Elizabeth Barton Obituary
DIANE ELIZABETH BARTON Diane Barton, age 86, of Wilmington, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born in Providence, R.I. to the late Frederick L. Pierce and Sarah Anderson Pierce on December 21, 1933. In addition to her parents, Diane was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford F. Barton, Jr. She is survived by her son, Frederick (Rick) Barton and wife Deborah; her granddaughter, Winifred Barton; and her grandson, F. Evan Barton. She cherished her great-granddaughters, Ivey E. Baldree and Lyla P. Baldree. Burial will be private. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -