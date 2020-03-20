|
DIANE ELIZABETH BARTON Diane Barton, age 86, of Wilmington, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born in Providence, R.I. to the late Frederick L. Pierce and Sarah Anderson Pierce on December 21, 1933. In addition to her parents, Diane was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford F. Barton, Jr. She is survived by her son, Frederick (Rick) Barton and wife Deborah; her granddaughter, Winifred Barton; and her grandson, F. Evan Barton. She cherished her great-granddaughters, Ivey E. Baldree and Lyla P. Baldree. Burial will be private. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2020