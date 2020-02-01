|
|
DIANE HOCUTT CARTER Diane Hocutt Carter, 76, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, NC, to the late Roland B. Hocutt and Grace Cook Hocutt. Diane was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. Carter. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Batson and husband, Ray, Sheri Russell and husband, Alan, Leigh Thomason and husband, Ed; and a special cousin, Donna Pittman and husband, Roy. Diane is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The family will receive guests on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at 313 Porters Neck Rd. in Wilmington. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCareCenter staff for their compassionate care extended to our mother during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank Jill Finnegan, Holly Smith and the entire staff at Wilmington Health. Memorial donations can be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 1, 2020