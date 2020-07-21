1/1
Dianna Lee White
DIANNA LEE WHITE age 71, of Lake Butler, Florida and formerly of Rocky Point, NC departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 with her family at her side. Dianna is survived by her devoted and loving family, her children: Wanda Ferguson, Victor Lee and Micaiah White; Sisters: Georgia Stilley, Sylvia Hicks and Effie Stallings, Brothers: James White and Robert M. White; Uncle: Preston Jones and a host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates and friends. Homegoing service will be held in Florida. DunnFH.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
