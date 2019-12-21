|
DIANNE GREENE Dianne Katie Greene, 75, of Wilmington, NC was promoted to Glory on December 18, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1944, in Anderson, SC, daughter to the late Ralph P. Shaw and Mary Jane Poore Shaw. She is also preceded in death by her son, Bryan Stewart Greene and brother, George Shaw. She is survived by her husband, James Stewart Greene; daughters, Rachél Carroll and Amy Bruce; sister, Melissa Mullinax; aunts, Ora Mae Poore and Shirley Poore; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was very passionate about helping others and enjoyed serving in the Salvation Army but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday December 22, 2019 at The Salvation Army Church of Wilmington, 223 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28402. Entombment Service will be held at 1:30pm on Monday December 23, 2019 at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 21, 2019