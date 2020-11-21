REV. DICK MILLER Dick E. Miller, Jr 70 of Wilmington, NC, passed from this life Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. Dick was born in Wilmington on February 11, 1950, the son of the late Dick E. Miller, Sr. and Mary Helen Potter Miller. He was a 1968 graduate of New Hanover High School, a 1972 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, a 1981 graduate of Denver Seminary with a Masters of Divinity, and a 1991 graduate of Denver Seminary with a Masters in Counseling. Dick entered the Christian ministry after seminary in 1981, serving churches in Longmont and Boulder, Colorado from 1981 - 2014. In 2008, he was ordained into the priesthood of the Anglican Church ministering until 2016, at which time retiring as assistant priest from All Saints Anglican Parish in Wilmington due to illness. Other ministries served included Campus Crusade for Christ 1973-1975 in Atlanta, Georgia & the C. S. Lewis Society of Northern Colorado which he founded, frequently teaching on the life and works of CS Lewis. He served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity and Life Choices Pregnancy Center in Longmont, Colorado. After graduation in 1991 and becoming a licensed professional counselor he opened a counseling practice in Longmont, Colorado, retiring in 2015. He was a professor of psychology at Front Range Community College for 15 years. Surviving are his wife, Debbie Millis Miller, of 48 years, son Ryan David Miller and a sister Patricia M. McClellan. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:00 am at All Saints Anglican Parish, 2623 North College Road in Wilmington. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Anglican Parish or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington, NC 28401. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099