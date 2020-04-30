|
|
DIXIE STRAUGHAN PETERSON Dixie Straughan Peterson died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, NC. She was born January 5, 1942 to the late Inez and Clyde Straughan, Sr. Dixie is a graduate of Sanford Central High School in Sanford, NC and attended Wilmington College in Wilmington, NC. She had an infectious laugh, a loving heart and a smile that would light up a room. She was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Durham, NC before moving to her new church home at Wrightsville United Methodist Church in Wrightsville Beach, NC. She actively participated in the chancel choirs and handbell choirs at both churches. She was also a true animal lover, providing foster care with the Durham APS to many dogs and cats over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Melrose S. Thomas. Dixie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Donald V. Peterson; cherished daughters Linda P. Greenway (George), Diane P. van Dijk (Stef) and Cathy P. Frazee (Damon); and her brother Walter Clyde Straughan, Jr. She is also survived by six grandchildren that she adored: Sara and Meredith Greenway, Eric and Bryan van Dijk and Brandon and Tyler Frazee; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service for the family will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Special thanks to the caring staff at UNC Cancer Hospital and Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham. Also, to the many close friends who have helped and supported our family through such a difficult time. Memorial donations can be sent to the music programs at either Trinity UMC or Wrightsville UMC. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2020