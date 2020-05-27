|
|
DOLORES ANN TURNER Dolores Ann Turner, 81, of Wilmington has returned to the loving arms of her beloved late husband John on Sunday, May 24, 2020, they were married for 38 years. She leaves behind her loving and devoted fiancé Art White, four children; John , Jr.(Cindy), Lori Leitch(Bill), James(Connie), Amy Loveless (Dale), five grandchildren; Sarah (Luke), Megan (Zoey), Melodye (Luke), Patrick (Harper), Dylan, three great grandchildren, sister Barbara Reffner, nieces & nephews; her extended family Anne Marie, Nicholas, Jimmy, Melinda, Robby, Meagan, McKenzie, Daniel, Danielle, Lexi, Elena, and Nancy. Many friends, including her best friend Betty Martin and fur baby "Sweetiepie" who enjoyed nap time in their favorite chair. She was a member of the 76er's square dancing club for 43 years and a member of Antique Automobile Club of America Cape Fear Chapter for 13 years. Special thanks to Dr. Belle and staff, along with hospice that allowed us to be close by her. Per her wishes there will be not be a service, however the family will be receiving friends at her home on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care or a . Condolences may be made to the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 27, 2020