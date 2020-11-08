1/1
Dolores Ann Whitman
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOLORES ANN WHITMAN Delores Ann Atkinson Whitman of Hampstead, NC died peacefully on November 3, 2020. She was born November 30, 1941 to Thel Hooks Atkinson and Virginia Sanderson Atkinson. Delores is preceded in death by her son Michael Anthony Whitman and longtime companion Randolph "RANDY" Waller. Delores is survived by her daughter Clarissa Kosh, grandchildren Erina and Valaria Kosh, great grandchild Ariane, sisters Peggy Merritt, Vivian Moody, Dottie Atkinson and Janie Hollaman. Delores was retired from Deutsch and was a member of the Honey Bee Club. There will be a graveside service 1:00 pm Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sea Lawn Memorial in Hampstead, NC. Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sea Lawn Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved