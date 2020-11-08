DOLORES ANN WHITMAN Delores Ann Atkinson Whitman of Hampstead, NC died peacefully on November 3, 2020. She was born November 30, 1941 to Thel Hooks Atkinson and Virginia Sanderson Atkinson. Delores is preceded in death by her son Michael Anthony Whitman and longtime companion Randolph "RANDY" Waller. Delores is survived by her daughter Clarissa Kosh, grandchildren Erina and Valaria Kosh, great grandchild Ariane, sisters Peggy Merritt, Vivian Moody, Dottie Atkinson and Janie Hollaman. Delores was retired from Deutsch and was a member of the Honey Bee Club. There will be a graveside service 1:00 pm Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sea Lawn Memorial in Hampstead, NC. Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel



