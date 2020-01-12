|
DOLORES SCHWARTZ MERLACK On January 7, 2020, Dolores Schwartz Merlack peacefully departed this life. Dorie as she was lovingly called was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 22, 1927 and was the daughter of Andrew and Theresa Kovalcheck. She was the youngest of six children. Three loving brothers and two sisters all of whom have predeceased her. She is survived by her loving children, Mark A. Schwartz and his wife Carolyn (Sam) of Wilmington, NC and her daughter Elyse Wighton of Stowe, VT. She had a very successful career as a fashion model in Pittsburgh which led to her owning and operating the largest modeling agency in the Tri-State area, Towne Modeling Agency. Her beautiful smile adorned many runways, magazines, and papers throughout the area. Engaging would be the optimal word in describing Dorie's life. Her contagious laughter and conversations always brought a positive influence to all those around her. After the passing of her beloved husband of 43 years Lou Schwartz, Dorie was re-married to William Merlack and re-located to Wilmington, NC, where she lived happily for 20 years. The family has the utmost gratitude for the care provided to Dorie at Trinity Grove Skilled Nursing and the passionate support of Lower Cape Fear Life Care. A special thank you to Dorie's care-givers and the many friends and neighbors who contributed to the joy and care in her life... A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 12, 2020