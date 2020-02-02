|
|
DON BOUTON Donald "Don" Edward Bouton, 93, passed away at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC, on January 30, 2020. On November 25, 1926, Don was born to Charles A. Bouton and Doris F. Bouton. The family moved to Baldwin, Long Island, NY, where he excelled in high school baseball and football. After graduating from Baldwin High School in 1944, Don joined the United States Marine Corps. He was discharged in 1946. Don married his first wife Ethel Meyer. The marriage blessed them with their first son, Stephen. Sadly, Ethel died in 1947. Don married his second wife, Phyllis Palumbo, on June 2, 1951. The marriage blessed them with their first daughter, Lori Bouton (DeLeo), and their second son, Michael Bouton. In the mid-1980s, Don pulled a man out of a burning car after an accident. In recognition of this act of heroism, Don received a Certificate of Commendation from the mayor of Stamford, CT in 1986. Don's career was spent in sales for companies including Cutex and Hankscraft. Around 1971, Don and his father, Charles A. Bouton, joined forces to form Charles A. Bouton and Son, a manufacturers' representative firm in the luggage industry. When Don retired in the early 1990s, he and Phyllis moved to Wilmington, NC. Don was predeceased by Phyllis, who passed on April 15, 2012. He is survived by his three children, Steve Bouton, Lori DeLeo and Mike Bouton; 8 grandchildren, Rachel Bouton Matheis, Chris Bouton, Wayne Bouton (deceased), Chuck Bouton, Nicole DeLuca, Adam DeLeo, Ryan Bouton, and Jeff Bouton; and 9 great-grandchildren. A private service for family members will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Donald E. Bouton to: Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401, (910) 796-7900. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 2, 2020