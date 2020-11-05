DONALD BENNETT HOPE, SR. Donald Bennett Hope, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, after a six-month battle with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). He passed away peacefully at The Lower Cape Fear LifeCare facility in Wilmington due to outstanding care in helping him transition from this world to God's Kingdom where he no longer feels pain and discomfort. A special thank you should go to Nurse Jill and Social worker Amy who served him dutifully which allowed him to live at his home until last week. What a blessing that organization is to helping families. Donny was born on December 8, 1941 in Richmond Virginia. He has called Wilmington home his entire life. He was born to Robert Fulton and Leola Bryant Hope. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother Robert of Geyserville, CA. Mr. Hope is survived by a son, Donald Bennett Hope, Jr, wife Elizabeth and granddaughter Anne-Graham of Raleigh, NC and Tonya Hope Moore, husband Bryan and grandchildren Tripp and Taylor of Harrisonburg, Va. Mr. Hope was a devout Christian and member of Riley's Creek Baptist Church in Rocky Point. In his younger days, he loved to compete in Shag dance competitions, head to the beach or go for a ride in his Corvette. He always loved schnauzers. In his later years, he enjoyed visiting friends in the morning for "coffee and talk" time. He never met a stranger and eagerly discussed politics in his malcontent, some say stubborn approach and strongly independent style. It is fitting he passed away on election day. Mr. Hope's body is being donated to science. This is a real and lasting way to support medical research advancements that impact the lives of future generations for decades to come. Through the benefits of whole body donation, medical communities are able to continue to discover cures and therapies for many diseases and conditions currently afflicting patients across the world. Due to Covid-19, there will be no celebration of life. The family asks that to honor his memory, please donate money to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.



