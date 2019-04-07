|
DONALD DAVIS PERRY III On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Donald Davis Perry III, loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in Granbury, TX. Don was born on February 10, 1943 in New Bern, NC to Donald and Ruth Perry. He grew up in Hamlet, NC and received his degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University in 1964. In June 1966, he married his sweetheart Patricia Lee Caster in Pat's hometown of Southport, NC, and they welcomed twin daughters to their family in 1968. Don was a lifelong, passionate golfer who was always trying to improve his game. He enjoyed woodworking, boating and fishing, and spending time with his girls and grandson. Don and Pat travelled the world together, visiting Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and going on several transatlantic cruises. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Davis Jr. and Ruth Chadwick Perry of Hamlet, NC, his father and mother-in-law Lee B. and Eltha Caster of Southport, NC, sister-in-law Lois Caster of Southport, NC, and childhood best friend Oakie Bankhead of Marietta, GA. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia, his daughter Catherine Perry of Arlington, TX, his daughter Carolyn and son-in-law Mark Settlemire of Fort Worth, TX, grandson Donald Seth Taylor of Arlington, TX, brothers Ray Perry and wife Peggy of Fayetteville, NC, Jake Perry and wife Susan of Raleigh, NC, and brother-in-law Ronnie Caster of Southport, NC, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, April 13, 2019, Northwood Cemetery, Southport, NC. Celebration of Life immediately following at Indigo Plantation Clubhouse, 6191 Cottage Creek Rd, Southport, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the PecanPlantationFireandEMS.org or the Hood County Library at hclibraryfoundation.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 7, 2019