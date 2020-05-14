Home

Greenlawn Memorial Park
1311 Shipyard Blvd
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 799-1686
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park
1155 Shipyard Blvd
Wilmington, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park
1155 Shipyard Blvd.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Park
1311 Shipyard Blvd
Wilmington, NC 28412
View Map
Donald Earl Rouse


1945 - 2020
Donald Earl Rouse Obituary
DONALD EARL ROUSE Donald Earl Rouse, 74 of Wilmington, NC passed away on May 12, 2020. Donald was born on August 21, 1945 in Duplin County, NC son of the late Herman and Lillian Rouse. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Elwood Rouse; 3 sisters: Linda Giles, Dorothy Boshky and Mary Richardson. Donald proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. After retiring from the Post Office, He created a landscaping business that he truly enjoyed. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing but what he truly loved was his family. He was a great Husband, Father, Grand Father and Great-Grand Father. He loved his family and always took care of them. He was a man of faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Leland. Donald is survived by his wife Kay G. Rouse; daughter, Donna (Lamar) Holden; son, Brian (Marsha) Rouse; grandchildren: Whitney (Shawn), Josh, Tyler, and Sophia; great-grandchildren, Shane, Elizabeth and Skyler and a special nephew, John Boshky. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic continuing advisability of social distancing, Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. Funeral Service will start at 3:00pm with Rev. Steve Ellis officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.coblegreenlawn.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 14, 2020
