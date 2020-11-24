DONALD GREY BUCKNER On November 21, 2020, Donald Grey Buckner; loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 90. Donald was born on May 21, 1930 in Wallace, North Carolina, to David and Lucy (Batts) Buckner. He was raised and worked on a dairy farm in Wallace until joining the United States National Guard after graduating from Clement High School. Donald was activated into the US Army and served in the Korean Conflict as a Sergeant from 1951-1952. It was during his service that Donald learned to cook and developed a passion to serve and feed his community, which bode him well throughout his adult life. After returning from service, Donald married the love of his life, Ruth Fussell on August 31, 1952, in Rose Hill, NC. Together they raised two sons, Don Edward "Donnie" and Carroll "Fuzzy" and two daughters, Gloria and Harriett. From 1952 to 1957, Donald and his father-in-law, George Fussell, worked together at 'Fussell's BBQ' serving fresh BBQ until it "ran out" each day. After years of serving fresh BBQ pork to the community, Donald expanded the business into what is now the Rose Hill Restaurant. With his beloved Ruth by his side, Donald opened the Rose Hill Restaurant in 1957, and the two worked side-by-side for over 60 years. The Rose Hill Restaurant is well known for their 3 square meals, excellent pork and chicken, homemade desserts and famous pies. Donald and Ruth built their business from a simple counter-service stop to over a 300 seat full-service restaurant. The restaurant has become an icon in Eastern North Carolina, still owned and operated by the Buckner family. Donald was an active member of Rose Hill Baptist Church and served as a Deacon for many years. He participated in many church committees and found great joy singing as a dedicated member of the choir. With a love for traveling, Donald and his family traveled in his RV all across the United States. He and Ruth traveled many times cross-country, even to Alaska. When not traveling or working, Donald loved to work in his yard, spend time with this family, and tell stories of his time in the military to an attentive audience. In additon to his parents, Donald is preceded in death, by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth Fussell Buckner; his brothers, David and Charles Buckner; and his sister, Mary Smith. He is survived by his sons, Donnie Buckner (Wanda), Fuzzy Buckner (Kaye); daughters, Gloria B. Wells (David) and Harriet B. Kleiner (Thomas); grandchildren, Kayla Buckner Carter (Brad), Adam Bartley Buckner (Kellie), Matthew Brandon Buckner, Nicholas Carroll Buckner (Tracy), Joshua Grey Buckner, Elizabeth Wells Merritt (Jeffrey), Jennie Lee Wells Aretakis (Gus), Ellie Wells Newton (Michael) and Allison Buckner Hodge; and thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth "Lib" Benton and Annette Hamond (Clyde); special niece, June Robinson (Jimmy) and numerous extended family and friends that loved Donald dearly. Graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Reverend Jimmy Johnson, Pastor Brad Carter and Pastor Steve Le Roux will be officiating the service followed by Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be given in memory of Donald to Rose Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 459, Rose Hill, NC 28458.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store