DONALD HUGH TROTT Donald Hugh Trott, 78, passed away in his Carolina Beach home under Hospice care, with his family by his side on September 7th. He will be dearly missed for his infectious smile and concern for others. Don will be forever remembered by his wife Sheila; his son Marty and daughter-in-law Dawn; and their four children, Carson, Zoe, Taylor and Eva. While no funeral service is currently scheduled, a celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Oral Cancer Foundation.



