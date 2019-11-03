|
|
DONALD JOEL RHINE Donald Joel Rhine passed away on Friday after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rebecca Thompson Rhine; daughter Jennifer Dillee, her husband Ron, son Joel Rhine, his wife Alice, and daughter Rachel Rhine, her fiancé Jeremiah Carlson; grandchildren Michael Rhine, Julia Rhine, Tracy & Ryan McCleary, Jason & Sally Dillee; great-grandchildren Christian & Erin McCleary, Jeb, Hayes and Margo Dillee. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Debbie Wallace, sisters-in-law Debbie Symes and Beth Becka, nieces Caitlin Becka, Heather McGee, her husband Tom and sons Owen & Ben, Amanda Rhine, and nephew Josh Rhine. Finally, he is survived by the Fash and Schmitz families. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Anne Rhine and siblings Jerry and Vicki. Born in New York City on May 11, 1935, Don was a graduate of Brown University. He worked in numerous fields including retail and real estate development. While in the retail business, he lived in Mississippi, Texas, Ohio and North Carolina, where he met Rebecca at a golf tournament. As senior vice president for Family Dollar Stores, he was one of the first businessmen to visit and conduct business in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, Korea and Vietnam. An avid traveler, he visited countries all over the world. He was involved in real estate developments from Virginia to Texas. A student of history, he was proud to preserve the Civil War fieldworks at his real estate development Pelican Reef. He and his wife created the Rhine Family Endowment for Jewish History at UNCW. He loved fishing, golf, politics, the Demon Deacons, reading, his dogs and spending time at his second home on the Core Sound. He was loved and his memory will be cherished by his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Temple of Israel. Interment will follow at the Temple of Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or Temple of Israel Endowment Fund. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019