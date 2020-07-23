1/1
Donald Kenton Pearson Jr.
1945 - 2020
DONALD KENTON PEARSON, JR. Donald Kenton Pearson, Jr., 74, of Wilmington, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. He was born on October 14, 1945 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie Graham and Donald K. Pearson, Sr., and his son, David K. Pearson. Donald had been a Risk Management Officer for the city of Lexington, N.C., and the N.C. League of Municipalities. He is survived by his brother Timothy Pearson (Joanne), his sister Kathy Williams (Hiram), 2 nieces, 3 nephews, and 2 great-nephews. Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be no services.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Don and renting to him for the past 10 years. He was quite an interesting person and I enjoyed talking to him and sharing our stories of the past. God bless you and your family.
Scott Clark
Friend
