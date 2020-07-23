DONALD KENTON PEARSON, JR. Donald Kenton Pearson, Jr., 74, of Wilmington, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. He was born on October 14, 1945 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie Graham and Donald K. Pearson, Sr., and his son, David K. Pearson. Donald had been a Risk Management Officer for the city of Lexington, N.C., and the N.C. League of Municipalities. He is survived by his brother Timothy Pearson (Joanne), his sister Kathy Williams (Hiram), 2 nieces, 3 nephews, and 2 great-nephews. Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be no services.



