Donald L. Greene

Donald L. Greene Obituary
DONALD L. GREENE Donald L. Greene departed this earthly life on July 14, 2019.He is survived by his wife Connie; his daughters Donna Beck (Thomas) and Jeannette Best (Anthony); his son Alvin Greene (Kathy) and a host of other relatives. Funeral services were held July 19, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church in Washington, D.C A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 719 Walnut Street, Wilmington, N.C Condolences may be shared at adkinsdrainfuneralservice.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 7, 2019
