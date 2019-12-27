|
|
DONALD LEE LUQUIRE Donald Lee Luquire of Carolina Beach, NC died unexpectedly December 24, 2019. He was son of the late Doris Andrews and Eugene Alexander Luquire, and was born August 27, 1946 in Durham, NC. He graduated from Durham High School and later attended Louisburg College and North Carolina State University before deployment with the United States Airforce during the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country from 1968 to 1972 before being honorably discharged. He met and married the love of his life, Sharon Church in 1969 and had two sons, Shane and Justin. He spent his career in Electrical Engineering and being a highly involved father, son, brother, coach, grandfather and friend to everyone he knew. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Church Luquire, his sisters, Cathy Luquire and Vickie Brown, and sons Shane Luquire (wife Shannon Luquire) and Justin Luquire (wife Kirsten Luquire). In addition, his brothers-in-law and best friends, David Chappell (wife Pat Church Chappell) and Richard Church, Jr. He was also the proud grandpa/papa to 3 grandchildren, Ava, Oliver, and Bexton Lee. His many hobbies included travelling, woodworking, fishing, boating, and singing karaoke whenever he could. After retirement, he also volunteered his time at the Carolina Beach Senior Center and Coastal Cove of Wilmington, doing what he did best - helping others. Don lived life and loved others to the fullest. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his memory, enjoy every sunset and do something nice for someone today. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00pm until 3:00pm Saturday December 28, 2019 at the SeaWitch Carolina Beach. Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 27, 2019