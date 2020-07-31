DONALD MANLEY SELLERS Donald Manley Sellers, 82, of Leland peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020. Don was born October 21, 1937 in Wilmington, NC. He played basketball and baseball at Leland High School and New Hanover High School where he graduated in 1955. Don played basketball at High Point College (now High Point University) and joined the Theta Chi Fraternity. He graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor's degree in History and Political Science. Don taught at Leland School for 4 years, coached the girls basketball team and was a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. In 1964 Don began work for the NC Dept. of Transportation reporting to Dick Gregory at the Division 4 R/W Office in Durham. He joined the International Right of Way Association earning his Senior Right of Way Agent designation and remained an active member. Don also helped represent his district of the State Employees Association of NC. Don was promoted to Right of Way Supervisor in the NCDOT Raleigh Central Office where he worked until he retired in November 1998 with 39 years of service to the State of NC. Don moved back to Leland to spend more time with his grandchildren and pursued his other interests including the Southport Historical Society, Brunswick County Historical Society, the State Employees Credit Union Advisory Board, the Wilmington Urban Area MPO Citizen Advisory Committee, and the Leland Hot Stove League where he served in various board positions. He was a huge Duke fan but loved the ACC and attended UNC-W basketball games. Don was an active member of the Open Door Class at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church in Durham and coached the boys basketball team. He was also a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church in Leland with many roles including Lay Leader, Choir Member and several positions on the Administrative Board. Don pitched for the men's softball team and played on the co-ed team in the Brunswick County Church League. He was an avid reader and liked to play at golf, bridge, and crossword puzzles. Don loved to travel visiting all 48 of the contiguous United States and parts of Canada mostly by car so he wouldn't miss anything. Don is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn Knox Sellers; daughters Melissa Barnwell (Lynn) and Samantha Smella (Steve); two first cousins that are more like brothers, Ben Lewis (Betty) and Mike Sellers; grandchildren Wyatt, Ryan, Beth and Ally Barnwell and Ethan Smella; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Grover Manley and Sarah Elizabeth "Lib" Kermon Sellers. The family would like to thank Trinity Grove for the special care they provided. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zion United Methodist Church. Pastor Tyler Daniels will officiate. Due to COVID-19 the service will be held outdoors, so please dress comfortably. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 6864 Zion Church Road NE, Leland, NC 28451.



