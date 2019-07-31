|
DONALD OVERBY Donald Lee Overby died on July 27, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, on October 11, 1933, the son of Thomas James Overby and Adelaide Bailey Overby. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Thomas, Vernon, Devereaux and Richard Overby; and sisters Adelaide Padgett, Mary Frances Milar and Audrey Rhodes Porter. A lifelong Wilmington resident, Donald earned his BS degree in Accounting and Business from UNC-Wilmington. He worked as a CPA for most of his professional life and taught for many years at Cape Fear Community College. Donald was active in the Wilmington Kiwanis Club and started the Kiwanis Pancake fundraiser in 1970, earning the nickname "Mr. Pancake." In addition, Donald was passionately involved with the Brigade Boys and Girls Club for over fifty years. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. We will remember Donald for his dry wit and eager banter. Donald is survived by his brother Harold Overby and wife Betty Jean of Moore County, NC, and three generations of nieces and nephews. A graveside service is planned for Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donald's memory to Brigade Boys and Girls Club, 2759 Vance Street, Wilmington, NC 28412.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 31, 2019