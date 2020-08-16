DONALD RALPH TANCREDI Donald Ralph Tancredi, 91, of Wilmington, North Carolina passed away August 12, 2020. He was born April 13, 1929 to the late Frank and Edith Mildred Tancredi. Don grew up in Glen Cove, New York with his three sisters, a large extended family and many friends. Soon after graduation from Glen Cove High School in 1947, Don enlisted with the United States Marine Corps, serving stateside and in Korea and Japan. During the Korean War, Don's duties were in aircraft maintenance, where his career of 37 years in helicopter maintenance began. On August 22, 1955, after 4 years of dating, and a brief engagement, Don joyfully married Chiyoko Sonai. Don was assigned to a helicopter squadron at MCAS New River. Loving the coastal area of southeastern North Carolina, he vowed to return to make a home there someday. Don received a Bachelor's Degree from Indiana Technical College subsequently working for both Kaman Aircraft and Boeing in many places across the United States and Asia, to include: Guam, Okinawa, and the Philippines. During this time, Don served as a Field Helicopter Technical Representative for HH-43Bs, HOKs and HH-46s. In 1966, during the Vietnam War, Don was assigned to the Navy Helicopter Combat Squadron Seven serving H-2 helicopters located on land or at sea in the Tonkin Gulf upon aircraft carriers. In 1968, Don followed up on his vow to return to southeastern North Carolina. He bought property and built Kona Kai campground, which is today Inlet Watch Marina on Hwy 421 near Carolina Beach. Additionally, he accepted a Field Service Representative position with the Department of Defense known as NAESU: Naval Aviation Engineering Support Unit at MCAS New River, NC. Don provided Technical Assistance on Bell Utility and Attack helicopters on the East Coast, Italy and Antarctica. In the mid 1970's, Don purchased a home on Kingslanding Road in Hampstead, North Carolina. The home offered not only a beautiful view of the intercoastal waterway and Topsail Inlet, but many fishing trips throughout the years with his wife Chiyoko, beloved daughter, cherished grandchildren and many fishing buddies. During this time, Don helped to pioneer the Navy/Marine Vibration Analysis Program. The equipment was considered a major breakthrough and he was assigned as Navy/Marine East Coast Vibration Analysis Coordinator until his retirement from Government Service. After retirement, Don's dear wife Chiyoko passed away on October 19, 1990. As a retired widower, he filled his days with family and friends. He had enjoyed bowling all of his adult life, even having written and self-published the book Bowling the Easy Way, but now with much time on his hands, Don took up golf. Successful as a golfer, he had two lifetime Hole-In-Ones. Don was a lifetime member of VFW and a charter member of American Legion Hampstead Post 167. He was a charter member and third Commandant of the Marine Corps League Cape Fear Detachment 1070 and instrumental in founding Hampstead Detachment 1321. In September 2005, Don married Mary Joann Sandlin. Don and Joann were able to make many trips around the United States, Japan and Italy. They have shared much happiness, laughter, dancing and love in their marriage. Until his passing, Don and Joann enjoyed retirement at Cambridge Village in Wilmington, NC. Don was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in law, Lorraine Datri Bornhauser and Foster Datri, Frances 'Dee' Nilsen and Kenneth 'Kenny' Nilsen and Constance 'Connie' Johansen. He is survived by his daughter Maryann Caison and husband Donald H. Caison, Jr. Don is also survived by his grandson Jon M. Webb and wife Linda Lundin, his granddaughter, Amanda R. Webb and fiance Laszlo Schneider. He is survived by brother-in-law Frank Johansen and numerous nephews and nieces. A private service will be held at a later date. In remembrance, memorials may be made to: Cape Fear Detachment 1070 Marine Corps League PO Box 15232 Wilmington, NC 28408 or a charitable organization of your choice.



