DONALD RAY WATKINS Donald Ray Watkins "Bluebird", 67 of Leland, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mr. Watkins was born in New Hanover County on December 22, 1952 and was son of the late Morrison B. Watkins, Sr. and Lillian Rabon Watkins. He was an industrial mechanic for 37 years at Dupont prior to his retirement. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Town Creek Hunting Club where he was known as "Bluebird". He was an active member of the Brunswick County Sporting Dogs Association where he also served on the Board of Directors. He was an avid NASCAR fan, baseball fan, and was a talented baseball player while in high school. He is survived by his wife, Barbara B. Watkins; two sons, Donald Heath Watkins and wife, Jennifer, of Leland and Jeremy Ross Watkins and wife, Tara, of Commerce, GA; grandchildren, Kennedy Claire Watkins, Carly Rae Watkins, Brayden Layne Watkins, Oakley Raine Watkins, Garrett Collins, and Kinley Collins; three brothers, Morry Watkins and wife, Linda, of Leland, David Watkins and wife, Amy, of King, NC, John Watkins and wife, Cathy, of Leland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon from the graveside at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Benton and Rev. Tyler Daniels officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Vincent Driggers, Sandy Dew, R. G. Sellers, Wayne Rabon, Travis Potter, Frank Holland, and Audie Lowrimore. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be directed to Zion United Methodist Church, 6864 Zion Church Rd NE, Leland, NC 28451. Online condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel