1/1
Donald Ray Watkins
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD RAY WATKINS Donald Ray Watkins "Bluebird", 67 of Leland, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mr. Watkins was born in New Hanover County on December 22, 1952 and was son of the late Morrison B. Watkins, Sr. and Lillian Rabon Watkins. He was an industrial mechanic for 37 years at Dupont prior to his retirement. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Town Creek Hunting Club where he was known as "Bluebird". He was an active member of the Brunswick County Sporting Dogs Association where he also served on the Board of Directors. He was an avid NASCAR fan, baseball fan, and was a talented baseball player while in high school. He is survived by his wife, Barbara B. Watkins; two sons, Donald Heath Watkins and wife, Jennifer, of Leland and Jeremy Ross Watkins and wife, Tara, of Commerce, GA; grandchildren, Kennedy Claire Watkins, Carly Rae Watkins, Brayden Layne Watkins, Oakley Raine Watkins, Garrett Collins, and Kinley Collins; three brothers, Morry Watkins and wife, Linda, of Leland, David Watkins and wife, Amy, of King, NC, John Watkins and wife, Cathy, of Leland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon from the graveside at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Benton and Rev. Tyler Daniels officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Vincent Driggers, Sandy Dew, R. G. Sellers, Wayne Rabon, Travis Potter, Frank Holland, and Audie Lowrimore. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be directed to Zion United Methodist Church, 6864 Zion Church Rd NE, Leland, NC 28451. Online condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Funeral and Cremation Service Supply Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved