DONALD ROBERT "SPECKS" WILLIAMS Donald Robert "Specks" Williams, 85, of Wilmington, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2019. He was born March 26, 1933 in Sanford, NC to Ralph Walter Williams and Lillie Muse Williams, who both preceded him in death. Donald lived in Wilmington, NC and worked at W.R. Grace on Highway 421 until his retirement. He was a long-time member of Winter Park Baptist Church, having served as a Deacon, a handyman and a jack-of-all-trades meeting the church's needs. He was always quick with a joke or sly comment, a hardy handshake or a slap on the back, or a hug. He believed wholeheartedly in serving others and spent much of his free time helping church members and widow-ladies with their household needs. Surviving him are his wife of 62 years, Mary G. Williams, his three children, Karen W. Sholar (husband Chris), Lori A. Williams and Donald Robert "Rob" Williams Jr. (wife Elaine), five grandchildren, Lewis A. "Trey" Venters, III, Hobie L. Sholar, Colton R. Sholar, Caroline C. Williams and Ian R. Williams (all of Wilmington, NC). He is also survived by two sisters, Janice Johnson of Pittsboro, NC and Gail Baker of Durham, NC. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, by a sister, Norma Arp, and by a brother, Charles Russell Williams. Donald graduated from Sanford Central High School in 1952 and was a member of the State Champion baseball team that same year. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict and served one year in the U.S. and the final year in Europe. On September 2, 1956, Donald married Mary Helen Gunter at Flat Springs Baptist Church near Sanford, NC. In 1964 Donald and Mary moved to Wilmington. Family visitation will be at Winter Park Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 12th from 1 pm to 2 pm and funeral services will follow at 2 pm. Burial will be at Oleander Memorial Gardens thereafter. Flowers may be sent care of Andrews Mortuary - Market Street location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the - Eastern North Carolina Chapter. Special gratitude to Liberty Homecare & Hospice Services (particularly Contral) for their kindness and tender care of Donald at the end of his life. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 10, 2019