Marilyn, I am so sad to hear of Don's passing. I will always remember him and his side smile when I would say something goofy! He was such a good man. I'm glad that Don and Dad were able to keep each other company at Trinity grove for the past couple of years. If I can do anything for you during this time, please don't hesitate to ask! I pray that you all will find peace and know that Don is in a place without pain! ❤

Allison Petro

Neighbor