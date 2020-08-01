1/
Donald Sellers
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
DONALD SELLERS 82, of Wilmington died July 28, 2020. He was born October 21, 1937. Graveside 10am 8/1 at Zion UMC Cemetery. www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

6 entries
July 31, 2020
One of his many students. And coach for JV basketball at LHS. Had the pleasure of seeing him and talked of my school days a while back. So sorry for your loss. I know he will be missed. RIP Mr. Sellers.
Audrey Mintz
Student
July 30, 2020
Marilyn, I am so sad to hear of Don's passing. I will always remember him and his side smile when I would say something goofy! He was such a good man. I'm glad that Don and Dad were able to keep each other company at Trinity grove for the past couple of years. If I can do anything for you during this time, please don't hesitate to ask! I pray that you all will find peace and know that Don is in a place without pain! ❤
Allison Petro
Neighbor
July 30, 2020
Mr. Sellers taught me at Leland High School. Thought alot of him. I graduated in 1967.
Bonnie Bordeaux Fulk
Teacher
July 30, 2020
Wish you comfort and peace, we love and will miss Mr Sellers ♥
Crystal Hunt
Friend
July 30, 2020
Marilyn and girls,Our hearts and prayers are with you.Doris and Earl Tharp.
Friend
July 30, 2020
Don was our friend for many years at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church in Durham. So many memories, too many to share. We laughted together, cried together and spent so many wonderful hours together over the these last 45+ years. May you Rest In Peace, Don. We’ll never forget you.
Connie and Tom Chandler
Friend
