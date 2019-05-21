|
|
DONALD W. PARKER Donald W. Parker, 88, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 in Chesapeake, Virginia. Don was the son of Lester W. Parker and Elsie Mills Parker of Brooklyn, NY. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn, and sisters Virginia, Marjorie and Aurelie. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Debra Herstol (Arthur) and Carol Warren (Jack), sons Scott Parker (Lynn), Larry Parker (Judy) and Glenn Parker (Kim); eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A brilliant engineer, he enjoyed an extremely successful career in the Defense Industry, working for Grumman Aircraft Engineering and later Sperry Corporation on Long Island, NY, where he eventually retired in 1992. Relocating to Wilmington, NC, he quickly embraced his new surroundings and used his considerable woodworking talent to open his own business - Windjammer Crafts. His legacy will live on in the many pieces of custom and unique woodwork he created in his 20-plus years as a craftsman. Don's family would like to thank those friends of his whose kindness, care and support throughout the last few years were so instrumental in his happiness. Additionally, a special thanks to the staff at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in Virginia, and Dominion Village of Chesapeake for their care and support. The family will be holding a private celebration of life over the summer. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 21, 2019