More Obituaries for Donald Wallace Baily
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Don" Wallace Baily Sr.

Donald "Don" Wallace Baily Sr. Obituary
DONALD "DON" WALLACE BAILY, SR. Donald "Don" Wallace Bailey, Sr. 93 died May 21, 2020 at the VA Skilled Nursing Home in Fayetteville, NC. He was born on August 7, 1926 in Marysville, PA. Don was preceded in death by his wife and parents, Lucille Roberts Bailey, Nina Hays and Charles Bailey. He proudly served in Korea with the U.S. Marine Corps. Don made Wilmington his home after being stationed at Cape Lejeune. He is survived by two sons, John Bailey (his wife Teresa) of Leland and Donald Bailey, Jr. of Wilmington; six grandchildren, Jessie Rivenbark, Amy Wilkie, Eddie Bailey, Heather Bailey, Amber DeRidder and Alisha Merhige; several great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren; his special friend Ida Scroppo; extended family and friends, as well as his faithful dog, Tigger. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Coblegreenlawn.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2020
