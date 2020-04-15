|
|
DONALD WALTER WATSON Donald Walter Watson passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. Donald was born on August 31, 1942 in Wilmington, North Carolina, to Wiley Ballard Watson and Ruby Mozell Fowler Watson, who preceded him in death. Donald joined the United States Navy after graduation and he was transferred to Newport News, Virginia, as part of the pre-commissioning crew for the first nuclear powered carrier, the USS Enterprise. He was a proud plank owner from the day the "BIG E" was commissioned until he was honorably discharged in 1963 as an AO Petty Officer 3rd class. Donald retired from Chevron Oil as Assistant Superintendent in 1992. In 1994, he went to work for LabCorp, and again retired in 2010. Donald was a member of George Davis Camp 5, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and was the Commander and a charter member of the W.H.C. Whiting # 305 of the Military Order of the Stars and Bars. Donald is survived by his wife, Martha Eason Watson; his daughter, Mary (Melissa) Watson; his son, Jeremy Donald Watson (Jennifer); grandchildren, Damian Spencer Watson, Isabella Caroline Watson, all of Wilmington, and Eric Marciano Machado of Seattle, Washington; his brother, Roy Boyd Watson (Cheryl) of Rockmart, Georgia; and his nieces, Donna, Cathy, and Myra, all of Georgia. Also surviving is his father and mother-law, Thomas D. Eason (Patricia); brother-law, Thomas D. Eason, Jr, (Glenda); nephew, Zack Grizzle, and wife, Heather. In addition, he leaves to cherish his memory, his special cousin, Yvonne L. Brown, and her husband, Larry Brown, of Sunset Harbor, NC. A private graveside service will be held. There are no plans for a Memorial Service at a later date. The full obituary is online at www.andrewsmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, or to Fresh Start Rescue Inc. at P.O. Box 256 in Willard, N.C. 28478.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 15, 2020