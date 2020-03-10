|
DONALD WAYNE GURGANIOUS Donald Wayne Gurganious, age 57, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Wilmington, NC on April 9, 1962, the son of Donald Edward Gurganious and Thelma Peterson Gurganious. Donald worked in the Power Industry for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and his beloved dog Sebastian. Most of all he loved being a caring father and grandfather. Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his three children; Chase Gurganious (Lexie), Tyler Gurganious (Elizabeth) and Shane Gurganious (Ali). He was also blessed with five grandchildren; Addison Guardiola, Kinsley Gurganious, Jaxon Gurganious, Wyatt Gurganious and Ryker Gurganious. Wayne is also survived by his mother Thelma Peterson Stewart (Claude), two brothers; Mike Gurganious (Gaylyn) and Ray Gurganious (Erica) and his sister Debbie Gurganious (Chris). The family will receive friends at a Visitation to be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 12:00 PM at the Oleander Memorial Gardens. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 10, 2020