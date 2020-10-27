1/1
Donna Daybill Myatt
1946 - 2020
DONNA DAYBILL MYATT Donna Daybill Myatt, 74, of Hampstead, NC passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, in Wilmington, NC. She was born in Wyckoff, NJ on October 15, 1946, daughter of the late Donald Daybill and Ethel Newcastle Daybill. Donna was a graduate of Ramapo Regional High School and West Virginia Wesleyan College and also a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She was a teacher for 25 years in the Hillsdale, NJ school system until retiring in 2002. Donna was an active church member throughout her life and was a member of the Dare County Master Gardeners and Wyckoff Garden Club. She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially making her beloved Christmas ornaments, quilting, stained glass and gardening. She loved watching her grandson's sporting events, volunteering, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, William "Bill" Myatt; two sons, Matthew Myatt and his wife, Jenny of Southern Shores, NC, and Craig Myatt and his wife, Cara of Wilmington, NC; grandsons, Will and Tate Myatt and her beloved dog, Lilly. A celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Donna Myatt to the Dare County Cooperative Extension, PO Box 968, Manteo, NC 27954, Attn: Dare County Master Gardener Volunteers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Donna was my neighbor in Hampstead. She was a special person with a kind heart. I enjoyed talking with her on numerous occasions. I used to stop her and Lilly when they would go for walks and chat with her for some time. I will miss you Donna. May you Rest In Peace. Love to you and your family.
Tricia McStay
Neighbor
October 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Donna’s family that she cared so much for. She was a wonderful person in all respects. She was a community volunteer, involved in her children’s schools and sports endeavors and a friend to so many. I am so sorry for your loss and will pray that family and friends can help you through this difficult time. Most sincerely, Linda McNamara and family.
Linda McNamara
Friend
October 26, 2020
We are sending our love and sympathy to the Myatt family. Donna was such a lovely person and we met her at First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood.
Pastor Kitty Hahn-Campanella
Kitty Hahn-Campanella
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
I met Donna through the Master Gardeners and working at Home Depot. She was always a ray of sunshine. I will miss her terribly. Much love to her husband, Bill.
Elizabeth Gilson
Friend
October 26, 2020
Bill, Elizabeth and me are absolutely devastated. We are so so sorry my friend. You all are in our hearts and in our prayers.
Lynn Tolstick
Friend
October 26, 2020
Was so sorry to hear of Donna’s passing. She was always so fun and creative and will treasure the Christmas ornaments she made - angels, clothespin soldier and a ice cream soda made from a plastic communion cup. They will adorn our Christmas tree again this year with many fond memories. Our prayers are with Bill and the family at this time.
Bob & Mary Ann McKay
Friend
October 26, 2020
There are no words to say what's in our hearts...Prayers and blessings and tons of love.
Larry and Jill Worth
Friend
October 26, 2020
What a loss. Donna always made people feel special
Mary and Ken Campbell
Friend
October 26, 2020
Very sorry to learn of Donna’s passing. Bill and Donna were great neighbors and fellow Master Gardeners. I grieve with Bill and his family.
Larry Zittrain
Friend
October 26, 2020
We had many fun parties with Donna and Bill at the end of school. Really such find memories for all of us.
Tom Imparato
Friend
October 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy, Marty & Trude Fox
Trude Fox
Friend
October 26, 2020
Bill, I am heartbroken to read this. Donna was such a wonderfully caring and happy woman. It’s been years since we’ve seen each other, but I have nothing but great memories of the two of you at my parent’s house in Dumont. I send many hugs, prayers and condolences to you and the entire family.
Laurie Kropkowski
Laurie Kropkowski
Friend
October 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna was a beautiful lady inside and out. I value her friendship.
My sincere condolences to Bill Matt and Craig and the rest of your family.I pray for you all in the days ahead
Patricia Van Duren
Friend
