DONNA JORDAN MCLEAN Donna Jordan McLean, 81, died on Thursday, January 30 at Trinity Grove surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, February 3 at 2 p.m. at Wrightsville United Methodist Church, 4 Live Oak Drive, Wrightsville Beach, with the Reverend Doug Lane officiating. There will be a reception at the church immediately following the service. Donna was born March 15, 1938 to the late Raymond and Edna Jordan, and grew up in Elizabeth City. Donna knew at an early age she wanted to be a nurse. She volunteered as a candy striper throughout high school. Once she graduated, she attended Watts Professional Nursing School in Durham, where she received a bachelor's degree in nursing. She began her expansive, lifelong career as a registered nurse at Duke Hospital. Over the years, Donna worked in every sector of healthcare - public, private, government, corporate, and in the school system. In retirement, she became a private nurse, caring for patients with Alzheimer's. She was always on duty, whether caring for her patients at work, her family at home, or a complete stranger on vacation. Every day she fulfilled her own prophecy that she wrote upon graduation from Watts: today's dreams are tomorrow's future. Donna dedicated her life to taking care of others. Donna was a member of Wrightsville United Methodist Church, where she was an active member of her Sunday school class. Donna was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Paul McLean; her four children and their families, Jamie & Ron Wiley; Jay Davis; Susan Davis and Lynn Tutterow; Lynn, Rodney, Emma-Grace, George and Dare Turner; her stepchildren and their families, David, Joni, Ryan, Brenden and his wife Allison McLean; Bonnie, Greg, Ella, and Andrew Battalia; her brothers and their spouses, Bob and Louise Jordan; Stuart Jordan; and Randy and Trisha Jordan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Grove, 631 Junction Creek Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28412; Wrightsville United Methodist Church, 4 Live Oak Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC, 28480; or The Salvation Army, salvationarmyUSA.org. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Bonnie Skobel and her amazing staff at Trinity Grove and the caregivers at Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 31, 2020