|
|
DONNA LEWIS BALLS Donna Lewis Balls, age 56, of Carolina Beach NC, passed away early Sunday morning, March 10, 2019 due to Cancer. She was born March 26, 1962 in Burlington, NC. The daughter of the late Wallace F. Lewis and Dottie Staunton Lewis. She grew up in Burlington and attended Eastern Alamance High School and Alamance Community College. She earned her CNA degree at Cape Fear Community College and loved working as a Direct Support Professional at Life, Inc. Donna was married to the late Brian Balls who passed away March 29th, 2018. She is survived by her 4 children, Jenna Lewis, Chase Lewis, Malory Lewis, and Braden Balls; 3 grandchildren, Zoey Lewis, Alexander Lewis, and Rowan McDowell; her mother, Dottie Lewis, of Burlington NC, sisters Ginger Owen(Hunter) and Brenda Turner(James), 2 nieces and 4 nephews. Donna loved her family and spending time at the beach creating memories with family and friends. She enjoyed watching the sun rise over the ocean and the hurricanes that passed through. She was so strong and had a beautiful soul and a positive effect on everyone who was around her. Her laughter and smile would brighten even the darkest of days. Donna made every day a memorable one. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1pm-2pm at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel and then a graveside service will be right after, at 2pm, at Sea Lawn Memorial Park, 17750 US-17, Hampstead, NC 28443. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 14, 2019