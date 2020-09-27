1/
Donna Ringelstein
DONNA RINGELSTEIN On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Donna Ringelstein, loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 75. Born in Chicago IL, Donna lived in nearby Naperville IL for 40 years before moving to Wilmington NC after her semi-retirement in 2012. She was involved in many aspects of local life in the communities where she lived. A career RN for more than 45 years, she was a school nurse and later managed several private medical practices, including one that specialized in infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS. In Wilmington NC, she continued her work by providing medical services to people in economically disadvantaged areas of the city as well as assisting the New Hanover County Board inspecting healthcare services in local nursing homes. She is survived by her husband Richard Ringelstein, children, Daniel (Sabine - div. / Thuy) and Todd (Sandra), nephew Scott Link (A. Jean), niece Laura Link Clark (William) of Wilmington NC, as well as 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna is proceeded in her death by her sister, Dianne Link, mother Angela Brogni-Witschi and father John B. Fiduccia. For more information, please visit: https://www.quinnmcgowen.com/wilmington or call (910) 794-7171.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
