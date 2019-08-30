|
Donald Henry Rouse, age 79 of Raleigh and formerly of Wilmington passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the SECU Hospice in Smithfield, NC. Donnie was born on February 19, 1940, to John Woodrow Rouse and Alma Lewis Rouse Thompkins. He was a proud veteran, serving in the Army National Guard and the US Coast Guard. He was a retired industrial welder and commercial fisherman. Donnie was a member of Ocean Isle Beach Assembly of God. Donnie is survived by his wife, Perry Anne Manning Rouse; son, Danny Rouse and wife Jan of Willow Spring, NC; son, Jerry Taylor, and wife Lisa of Wilmington; five grandchildren Anna Johnson, Heather Sullivan, Jessica Helms, Daniel Rouse, and Josh Rouse, seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; brother Harry Rouse and sister, Kitty Sasser and nieces and nephews. Remembered is his daughter, Debra "Debby" Rouse Fowler who passed away July 23, 2018, and a brother John Woodrow Rouse, Jr. Donnie loved his God, family, and country, and had a gift of finding humor in any given situation. He had an infectious laugh that all will remember. The family will receive relatives and friends 1-2 Saturday with the funeral services at 2 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel officiated by Pastor and dear friend, John Chase of Ocean Isle Beach Assembly of God. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to one of Donnie's favorite charities, Christians United for Israel. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 30, 2019