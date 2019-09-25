Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
DORA ANN FALES Dora Ann Fales, 69 of Leland, passed away on September 23, 2019. Mrs. Fales was born April 30, 1950 in Cortland, NY to the late Ray and Leah Ingraham. Survivors include her husband Louis Fales, Jr.; a son Louis Fales, III and wife Gina; three daughters, Rita Rosser, Pamela Rollins Pike, and Annette Watkins; two brothers, Crawford Ingraham and Ray Harris; four sisters, Caline Kane, Leah Pasquino, Bonnie Hay, and Penny Tyson; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ramona and Leah. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 25, 2019
