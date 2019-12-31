|
DORA ETTA LUCK KOESY Dora Etta Luck Koesy went to be with the Lord after a long illness. Her body gave out, but her mind and her spunk were strong until the end. Born in Randolph County, N.C., to Lonnie Astor and Loutisha McPherson Luck, she was the eldest of five children. Dora Etta was many things to many people, but the role that she most identified with was as "help mate" to husband Sheldon Fred Koesy, whom she loved faithfully and well for 55 years, until his homegoing in 2009. They met when she was a young nurse taking his college Bible classes to prepare for what she thought was to be work with the Navajo Nation; it soon became clear that Sheldon needed her more than the Navajos did. Dora Etta was "Mama" to four children, "Granny" to eight grandchildren, and "Granny D" to four greatgrandchildren, all who rise up and call her blessed. She cooked, cleaned, washed, ironed, did without, disciplined, and daily prayed; she sat through endless games and performances, the driving of teens with permits, and more than a few hospital stays; she scrimped and saved to put her kids through college - she did much more than we could ever thank her for. She was a proud graduate of the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte and "Lucky" to the fellow members of the "Class" - and the glue that held this close-knit group together for over seven decades. She would serve as a floor nurse in community hospitals throughout N.C. for many years. A true help mate, Dora Etta also helped care for the small Presbyterian congregations that Sheldon pastored in eastern N.C. She was a lifelong student of the Bible, and her life of faith went deep. Dora Etta was dedicated to her extended family and staunchly loyal to friends. She had her own brand of humor and her own brand of determination. She loved to crochet and cross-stitch and, most of all, to read. She loved having family and friends around the table for a meal she had prepared. Her special ministry was sending cards and notes to relatives, friends, the children of relatives and friends. She was never afraid of a challenge, and she took care of the people around her until the very end. She is survived by her daughter Becky Koesy Crosier, daughter Debby Koesy Alston and husband Allen, son Mike Koesy and wife Kim, daughter Nancy Koesy Parker and husband Jeffrey; grandchildren Dawn Crosier Jones and husband Chris, Brian Crosier, Justin Crosier and wife Amanda, Claire Alston, John Alston, Bethany Alston, Katy Koesy, and Lauren Koesy; greatgrandchildren Jackson Wainwright, Cal Crosier, Cole Crosier, and Ava Crosier. Also surviving are sister Betty Luck Adams and sister-in-law Odelia Luck. Also surviving are sister-in-law Jeanne Koesy Earnest and husband Charles, and sister-in-laws Annie Lou Koesy, Lucy Koesy Shingleton, and Barbara Koesy; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceasing Dora Etta, in addition to her parents, were brother Lonnie Luck, brother Johnny Luck and his wife Shirley, and sister Martha Luck Saunders. Also predeceasing her were brother-in-law Jason Koesy and his wife Helen, brother-in-law Calvin Koesy and his wife Mary Jane, and brothers-in-law John Koesy and Hugh Shingleton. A local memorial service will first take place Tuesday, December 31, 2:00 p.m., in the parlor in the main building at Friends Home West, 6100 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC. A funeral service will take place Thursday, January 2, at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., with the service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd. Memorial gifts may be made to McClure Memorial Presbyterian Church 5908 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, NC 28429, or to Wycliffe Bible Translators (wycliffe.org).
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019