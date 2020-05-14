|
DORA JANE HERRING DEVANE Mrs. Dora Jane Herring DeVane entered into rest on April 30,2020 at New Hanover Memorial Hospital. She was born to the late Oscar and Eloise Herring April 10, 1943 and raised in Harrells, NC. After graduating from Clear Run High School, she moved to Brooklyn, NY to start a new life. Jane was employed with Continental Connector and Metropolitan Life Insurance. She met her life-long companion, Daniel DeVane, in Bronx, NY and married on September 10, 1965. To this matrimony three children were born. Jane and Daniel moved back to Wilmington, NC in 1971 . Jane was employed by New Hanover County Schools where she remained for over 30 years as a dedicated teacher's assistant. Jane and Daniel co-owned DeVane's Trucking Company and Papa D's Pizza. After retirement, they traveled extensively. Jane was baptized in 1977 and dedicated her life to becoming one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Jane is preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters, James E. Herring, Herbert Lee Herring, Dolly Herring, Shirley Herring Hadley, Patricia Herring Wilson, Annie Pearl Herring Utley and Ella Herring. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Dora Jane DeVane is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Daniel DeVane Sr. of the home; children, Kevin DeVane (Kathy) of Wilmington, Angela DeVane of Wilmington and Daniel DeVane, Jr. of Houston, TX; brothers, George Herring of NY and Larry Herring of GA. Also blessed by her love are her grandchildren, Jennifer DeVane, Daniel DeVane lll, Kameron DeVane, Xavier B. Edwards and a great-grandchild, Carter I. DeVane. Last, but not least, she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, family member and friend. She was loved and cherished by special friends, Pansy Williams Lamont, Greg and Linda Massey, Mark and Judy Massey and Brenda Wolff as well as many others. "For everything there is a season... a time to be born, and a time to die. A time to heal, A time to break down and a time to build up. A time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance". Ecclesiastes 3: 1-4
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 14, 2020