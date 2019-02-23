|
DORANNA SHEPHERD BATTS Doranna Shepherd Batts, 81, of Hampstead, NC, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born in St. Albans, WV, on December 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Van Buren Shepherd and Alberta Ward Shepherd. Also remembered is her husband, Gerald D. Batts and two sisters, Susie Vernila Kidwell and Lena Belle Kestner, all of who preceded her in death. Surviving is her daughter, Merrie Fannin (Richard) of Surf City, NC; two sons, David Batts of Hampstead, NC and Stephen Batts of Holly Ridge, NC; eight siblings, Van Shepherd, Jr. of Ravenswood, WV, Lula Mae Taylor of Williamstown, WV, Reba Jean Plotts of Solomons, MD, Albert Ross Shepherd of Monroe, MI, Rodger Dale Shepherd of Deerfield, MI, Sandra Kay Urban of Kenna, WV, Sharon Lynn Angle of Newark, OH and James Terry Shepherd of Beckley, WV; and several nieces and nephews. Doranna worked for the Office of Personnel as a Training Coordinator for the US Naval Intelligence Agency. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Monday, February 25, 2019 with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm at Topsail Presbyterian Church in Hampstead, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to express a special note of thanks to Helen Reeves and Adnita Sidbury for their devoted care of their mother these past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Barium Springs Home for Children, PO Box 1, Barium Springs, NC 28010. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019