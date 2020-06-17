DORIS ANN SLACK Doris Ann Slack was a master clinician in physical and occupational therapy and an educator who profoundly inspired her patients and students, She was also an advocate for those in need. Widely known as an avid sports fan, she was also an aficionado of hats, and loved to dine at The Pilot House. Born in Bloomington, Illinois on February 15, 1920, Doris moved as a young child to Grand Rapids, Michigan where she grew up with three brothers and a sister. After graduating from the University of Michigan in 1943 with a degree in Physical Education, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps serving in World War II where she received training in physical therapy. After the war, Doris began a career as a physical therapist in Bismarck, North Dakota where she traveled the state. She spent several years in the 1950's working with polio victims in Boston before moving to Chicago to treat cerebral palsy patients. After receiving her degree in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University, she moved back to Grand Rapids and directed the occupational therapy program at the Home for Veterans. Doris returned to the University of Michigan, earning her Master of Public Health degree in Health Behavior and Health Management in 1965. Over the next two decades, Doris held appointments as an Assistant Professor where she communicated her clinical knowledge and experience through teaching and applications to daily living. Doris retired in Wilmington after working for the New Hanover County Health Department and enjoyed living in her house on 2nd Street. In February 2020, she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends, who loved her spirit, wit, wonderful sense of humor and no nonsense truth telling. Characteristically, she did "not go gentle into that good night," but ultimately died peacefully in her sleep June 15. She will be buried in Grand Rapids, Michigan in the family plot. Doris's dedication to her profession is personified by establishment of the Doris Ann Slack Fund at the American Hand Therapy Foundation where donations may be made to her fund. Doris Ann Slack is survived by her niece Mary and nephews Joseph and Leslie Appelt, David, Robert, and Daniel Slack and several grandnieces and grandnephews.



